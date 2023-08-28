UA President Robbins relates deadly UNC shooting to shooting on UA campus last year

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tragedy struck the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday, after a faculty member was shot and killed on campus.
Police have not yet released the name of the suspect or victim.
On Monday, the University of Arizona's President related the deadly shooting of Professor Thomas Meixner of campus last year.
"Dear Students and Colleagues,
As many of you may already know, earlier today the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill suffered the loss of a faculty member in a fatal shooting on the school’s campus. UNC officials have not yet identified the victim or suspect, who is in custody.
While details of motive and circumstance are not yet known to the public, this tragic news from one of our peer institutions sadly echoes the loss of Dr. Thomas Meixner here in Tucson nearly a year ago. Today’s tragedy in Chapel Hill is a painful reminder of our loss, particularly for those of you who knew Dr. Meixner best. You continue to have my support and that of our community, and we are doing everything we can to address the needs of the departments and individuals most affected by the tragedy on our campus.
As you know, we have resources available to faculty, staff, and students, details of which are below. I encourage you to reach out if you need help.
I know many in our community will have feelings of solidarity and empathy for the faculty, staff, and students of UNC. In the days to come, I will offer our support to leaders at UNC, in the hopes that what we have learned over the past year can be of some benefit to their community.
Sincerely,
Robert C. Robbins, M.D.
President
The University of Arizona"
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE