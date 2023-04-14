UA President addresses safety issues

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona's president and others held a meeting to discuss campus safety today.
Safety once again the number one topic at the UA. This after a new safety report was released following the tragic shooting death of Professor Thomas Meixner last year.
On Friday, the administrators held a safety briefing on the progress the university has made in making it's campus safer.
The Pax report came back with 33 recommendations to make the campus safer. One of them is to install new locks and that process will be completed by August 13th.
But there was still mixed reaction about students feeling safe at the university.
Simon Lucal walks by the makeshift memorial and remembers October 5th vividly. "It was really confusing especially in the first hour or so then everybody started figuring out someone was shot over in one of the science buildings. That's all we knew that day."
The deadly shooting was a big part of what the Pax report focused on in it's findings. The independent group behind the report made 33 recommendations to the University. Those directives involving all aspects of campus safety and security.
But Sebastian Gonzales believes with the rise in violence across the country there is only so much the university can do.
"I think it's already pretty safe. I think this kind of incident is more of an outlier than anything . We live in a country with you know really poor gun regulations this is just an extraneity of this."
Lucal said he appreciates the university's efforts to make the campus safer. "I think it's a good idea. I think it will definitely help to keep the campus a little safer especially concerning all that is going recently. I think it will definitely move us in the right direction."
University President, Dr. Robert Robbins added "We need to tap into and listen to our faculty help solve this problem of making us safer and work together."