UA faculty committee report alleges systemic failures helped lead to campus shooting last October

TUCSON - (KVOA) Nearly four months after the shooting on campus at the University of Arizona, the memorial to slain Professor Dr. Thomas Meixner still sits outside the building where he taught.
On Wednesday, a committee of faculty members and several students released a report claiming there were systemic failures on the university's part leading up to the shooting on Oct. 5, 2022. The report cites several examples claiming a trust problem exists within UA.
"The fact that our concerns are often dismissed, unheard, unacted upon, makes people cynical, less likely to report, less likely to communicate," Professor Leila Hudson, the President of the UA Faculty Senate said.
Suspect Murad Dervish was expelled from UA last February, but the report alleges for about a year, before and after that expulsion, Dervish made continuous threats to professors in the Hydrology department.
The findings revealed it took almost 10 months to file a report with the Pima County Attorney's Office and that the victims had no idea what was in that report.
"When people feared for their life and their safety, when people were being harassed individuals had to navigate a confusing bureaucratic maze rather than having help easily at hand," Hudson said.
In response to the report, university spokesperson Pam Scott said:
"We have reviewed the interim report prepared by an ad hoc faculty senate committee. It is not the comprehensive and exhaustive review that the University commissioned its outside safety and security experts, PAX Group LLC, to conduct following the October 5 tragedy. Rather, it represents the work of a subset of faculty that has reached sweeping conclusions based in large part on misleading characterizations and the selective use of facts and quotations. Although several University administrative and service units did meet briefly with the ad hoc faculty committee about general processes, they did not engage in detailed discussions about the events leading up to the October shooting as the report implies. Moreover, it is unfortunate that this interim report, which laments a lack of trust at the University, was first released to the media before it was shared with other members of the faculty or the larger campus community. We encourage everyone to await the comprehensive PAX Group report, which will contain the assessment of experts based on countless hours of interviews and a thorough review of all relevant information and documentation.
As we support this ongoing independent review spanning all aspects of campus safety and security — including violence prevention, threat assessment, and public safety response — we have implemented and will continue to implement actions as appropriate. We value and appreciate our collaboration with campus colleagues, community partners, and external experts as we work to prioritize and address all elements of safety and security at the University of Arizona."
"Faculty, staff, students, parents, committee members are all united, there's nothing more important than our safety," Hudson said.
These faculty members want the university to create a risk management system.
Leila Hudson believes strengthening campus safety is directly tied to part of her late colleague's legacy.
"Making the University of Arizona community safer will probably be part of Tom Meixner legacy to the university he loved and that his family cares about," she said.
Read the interim report here:
The faculty committee's final report is due out in May.