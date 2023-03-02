 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UA blown out by UCLA in Pac-12 Tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
UArizona Women's Basketball
University of Arizona

LAS VEGAS - Coach Adia Barnes and the Arizona Wildcats were blown out by UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament "Round of 8" in a matchup that tipped off at 12 p.m. on Thursday in Southern Nevada. UCLA took a short halftime lead and turned it into a double digit, 73-59 victory.

The loss means that Arizona's chances to host the NCAA tournament and get a "4 seed" in the big dance are pretty slim. The Wildcats are now expected to get a 6-seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Wildcats, who were outrebounded by UCLA by 19 boards, are on a three game losing streak heading into the NCAA tournament.

KVOA's David Kelly will be live in Las Vegas with reaction from the Wildcats on News 4 Tucson at 5 & 6 p.m.

Tags

Paul Birmingham is an Investigative Producer for KVOA News 4 Tucson. He is a three time Edward R. Murrow award winner, native Tucsonan, and a proud Arizona Wildcat.

Recommended for you