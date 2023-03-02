UA blown out by UCLA in Pac-12 Tournament

LAS VEGAS - Coach Adia Barnes and the Arizona Wildcats were blown out by UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament "Round of 8" in a matchup that tipped off at 12 p.m. on Thursday in Southern Nevada. UCLA took a short halftime lead and turned it into a double digit, 73-59 victory.
The loss means that Arizona's chances to host the NCAA tournament and get a "4 seed" in the big dance are pretty slim. The Wildcats are now expected to get a 6-seed in the NCAA tournament.
The Wildcats, who were outrebounded by UCLA by 19 boards, are on a three game losing streak heading into the NCAA tournament.
KVOA's David Kelly will be live in Las Vegas with reaction from the Wildcats on News 4 Tucson at 5 & 6 p.m.