The University of Arizona partners with Pueblo Vida Brewing as chosen craft beer licensee

TUCSON (KVOA) — The University of Arizona announces Pueblo Vida as the chosen craft beer licensee partner.
Pueblo Vida Brewing will begin releasing University of Arizona craft beer products in the fall/winter of 2023.
The partnership is a long-term collaboration as Arizona grows its licensed consumable portfolio.
“What an incredible honor to be chosen as a brand partner by the University of Arizona. As a local Tucson brewery, it’s a dream to be entrusted with representing our storied university. We can’t wait to create a beer, or series of beers, that highlight the connections between the University of Arizona, its world-renowned departments, and our Tucson community.”—Kyle Jefferson, Co-Owner of Pueblo Vida Brewing.
Patrons will be able to find the craft beer products later this year at Pueblo Vida Brewing as well as many retailers across Tucson, Arizona, and Phoenix.
“We are so excited for the opportunity to work with Pueblo Vida, which is deeply rooted in the Tucson community, understands the pride of being Wildcats for Life, and can proudly tell the story of Tucson and the University of Arizona. This is a true collaboration that will continue to unite the Tucson and university communities together through thoughtful and unique products.”—Marc Acuña, Senior Director, University of Arizona Alumni & Student Engagement.
Linette Antillon and Kyle Jefferson are the owners/founders of Pueblo Vida. They share a deep love and connection to Tucson.
They've made it their home since graduating from the University of Arizona in 2009.