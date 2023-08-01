 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 104 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From late Friday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

The University of Arizona partners with Pueblo Vida Brewing as chosen craft beer licensee

  • Updated
  • 0
University of Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA)  — The University of Arizona announces Pueblo Vida as the chosen craft beer licensee partner.

Pueblo Vida Brewing will begin releasing University of Arizona craft beer products in the fall/winter of 2023.

The partnership is a long-term collaboration as Arizona grows its licensed consumable portfolio.

“What an incredible honor to be chosen as a brand partner by the University of Arizona. As a local Tucson brewery, it’s a dream to be entrusted with representing our storied university. We can’t wait to create a beer, or series of beers, that highlight the connections between the University of Arizona, its world-renowned departments, and our Tucson community.”—Kyle Jefferson, Co-Owner of Pueblo Vida Brewing.

Patrons will be able to find the craft beer products later this year at Pueblo Vida Brewing as well as many retailers across Tucson, Arizona, and Phoenix.

“We are so excited for the opportunity to work with Pueblo Vida, which is deeply rooted in the Tucson community, understands the pride of being Wildcats for Life, and can proudly tell the story of Tucson and the University of Arizona. This is a true collaboration that will continue to unite the Tucson and university communities together through thoughtful and unique products.”—Marc Acuña, Senior Director, University of Arizona Alumni & Student Engagement.

Linette Antillon and Kyle Jefferson are the owners/founders of Pueblo Vida. They share a deep love and connection to Tucson.

They've made it their home since graduating from the University of Arizona in 2009.

