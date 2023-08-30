The history behind the University of Arizona

It's no secret that the University of Arizona is the best school in Arizona, but do you know the history behind it?
The University of Arizona was established in 1885. 27 years later, Arizona became a state in 1912.
In 1890, the first building on campus was completed, Old Main. It was the School of Agriculture with classrooms, lab, and a mess hall.
The first graduating class was in 1985 and had three students.
And we can't forget the iconic "Bear Down" saying.
In the fall of 1926, John Byrd "Button" Salmon was the new student body president at the University of Arizona. He was also a varsity quarterback, a baseball catcher, and generally acclaimed popular campus figure, says the University of Arizona.
In early October, Salmon and several friends were returning from a visit to Phoenix and got into an automobile accident north of Tucson, near Florence. He was left critically injured.
The coach at that time, J.F. "Pop" McKale, visited Salmon regularly before his death. He later told the squad his last message to his teammates was "Tell them.. tell the team to bear down."
Salmon passed away on the morning of October 18.
The UA body used the phrase "Bear Down" across campus. It was painted on the roof of the University gym, known as the Bear Down Gym.
Long-time band director Jack K. Lee then wrote "Bear Down, Arizona" during his application for he UA band job.
The song, and Douglas Holsclaw's "Fight, Wildcats, Fight," are played throughout the UA's sporting events and from the campus bell tower daily.
In 1937, the University of Arizona invented the tree-ring research and opened the first lab for dendrochronology.
In 2016, on the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the University of Arizona honored the service members killed on the USS Arizona with the USS Arizona Mall Memorial.