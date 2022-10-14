Slain professor laid to rest

TUCSON (KVOA) — Dr. Thomas Meixner was shot and killed last Wednesday on campus. A former student, Murad Dervish, has now been charged with murder.
Friday afternoon, the beloved professor was laid to rest after a celebration of Life and Love Service at Saint Cyril of Alexandria Church.
No cameras were allowed inside the church outside, and there was a steady stream of people who loved and respected Dr. Meixner.
Among them was Boy Scout troop #115 who volunteered to help out.
Dr. Meixner was their scout leader and his two sons are members of that troop.
Also attending students such as Claire Acke who just graduated.
"Dr. Meixner was an amazing mentor and friend to everyone in the department." says Acke.
"I remember how excited he was for me when I graduated and we did a fun little elbow bump at graduation."
She, like so many students, were deeply touched by Dr. Meixner and said he left an empty void.
Acke knew Dr. Meixner for four years.
Ryan Russell is a teaching assistant and had recently met the department head. He too was impacted by Dr. Meixner.
"Probably what stood out the most was just hearing speeches from his wife and kids. You could just tell he was clearly a supportive partner and father. So it just kind of reiterated my first initial impression of him that he's a very genuine and nice human being." said Russell.
Brandon Mitchell is working on his PhD. He is a research assistant and worked closely with Dr. Meixner.
Mitchell said, "He cared deeply about all the students and looking at the service today and all the people there that knew him."
"There were also people who knew him his entire life and equally all he touched all our lives in a very positive way," he said.
During the services people talked about Dr. Meixner's heart and how he was full of love and compassion.
They all left the church with a button that had Dr. Thomas Meixner name in the middle of a big heart.