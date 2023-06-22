Sixty scholarships awarded to students affected by pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) — Sixty scholarships are on the table for the 2023 to 2023 school year for DACA recipients affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Adelante Scholarship is open to dreamers and is intended to help provide affordable college education for those who might have had their educational journey thrown off track during the pandemic.
$360,000 from multiple organizations is going toward the scholarships.
Students can apply for $4,000 for community college tuition or $6,000 fr university tuition.
Eligible applicants have until July 1 to apply.