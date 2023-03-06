Recognizing one of U of A's oldest fans

TUCSON (KVOA) -- One of the oldest and biggest Wildcats fans received a heartwarming gift from U of A's men's and women's basketball teams.
May-Delle Huet, a 101-year-old resident of Inspirations of River Centre, has touched hearts with the stuffed bear she has named " Bear Down" in honor of the university's battle cry.
After hearing Huet's story, Arizona men's and women's basketball teams sent May-Delle autographed team pictures to thank her for her decades of support. Huet cheers on the Wildcats in any and all sports and was delighted to receive the gifts.
“It is one of the best gifts I have ever received!" Huet said, "I love each and every one of those boys and girls!"
The University of Arizona got its battle cry from John Byrd “Button” Salmon, an athlete and student body president whose last words to his teammates before passing away were "tell the team to bear down."