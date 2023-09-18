Petition to support U of A College of Nursing faculty following admin statement

A new petition is circulating online from the United Campus Workers Arizona.
The petition aims to support the University of Arizona College of Nursing faculty, and demands that the president issues a statement regarding the protection of staff, faculty and students.
This petition comes after a photo of a lecture from the school about gender identity went viral.
The photo, which discussed gender-identity and children as young as 3-years-old, gained backlash from social media, so severely that the college received backlash and had to go into a lockdown Thursday.
On September 8, following the backlash, the University put out a statement, which reads, "The College of Nursing does not recommend or advocate for young children to be asked gender-related questions in wellness checks."
The United Campus Workers Arizona says that the University's statement was "harmful."
Their petition reads, "The University to go against science-based recommendations and compromise the integrity of our medical community and our faculty's curriculum because of bullying tactics of outside voices is unacceptable."
News 4 Tucson asked the University of Arizona for a comment regarding the petition, and they directed us back to their previous September 8 statement.
The school is no longer in a lockdown, and is now in a keycard access only, according to university administration.
As of Monday afternoon, the petition has received 555 signatures.