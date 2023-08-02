N4T's School Supply Drive: Donate to the Tucson Unified School District

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Tucson Unified School District is ready for the annual News 4 Tucson School Supply Drive until 6:30 tonight.
The school supplies will go to students and teachers throughout the district, at all grade levels from kindergarten to high school seniors.
News 4 Tucson viewers can stop by stop by Doolen Middle School at 2400 N Country Club Rd. to donate.
If you aren't able to donate today but would like to, go to KVOA at 209 W. Elm St, Tucson, AZ 85705 to drop off brand new school supplies.
Here is a list of items to consider donating:
- Backpack
- Lunch Box
- Pencils
- Pens
- Notebook
- Glue Sticks
- Colored Pencils
- Markers
- Pencil Sharpener
- Erasers
- Scissors
- Pocket Folders
- Highlighters
- Binders
- Stapler
- Ruler
- Calculator
- Loose Leaf Notebook Paper
- Tape
- Crayons
- Drawing Paper
- Planner/Agenda
- Note Cards
- Crayola Washable Colored Markers
- White Board Erasers
- Kleenex/Tissues
- Clorox Wipes
- Baby Wipes
- Copy/Printer Paper
- Standard Size, Sturdy Backpacks
- Expo Dry Erase Markers
- Gallon Size Zip Lock Bags
- Headphones/Earbuds (for Chromebooks)
- Wireless Mouse with extra batteries
- Colored Printer Paper
- Post It Notes
- Hand Sanitizer
- Plastic Pocket Folders
- Two Pocket Folders
- Spiral Notebooks
- Black and Blue Ink Pens
- Crayola Crayons and Crayola Twistable Crayons
- Pencil Boxes
- Zippered Pencil Bags