Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO
8 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 104 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila
River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

N4T's School Supply Drive: Donate to the Marana School District

School Supply Drive

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Tucson Unified School District is ready for the annual News 4 Tucson School Supply Drive until 6:30 tonight.

The school supplies will go to students and teachers throughout the district, at all grade levels from kindergarten to high school seniors.

News 4 Tucson viewers can stop by Quail Run Elementary at 4600 West Cortaro Farms Road.

If you aren't able to donate today but would like to, go to KVOA at 209 W. Elm St, Tucson, AZ 85705 to drop off brand new school supplies.

Here is a list of items to consider donating:

  • Backpack
  • Lunch Box
  • Pencils
  • Pens
  • Notebook
  • Glue Sticks
  • Colored Pencils
  • Markers
  • Pencil Sharpener
  • Erasers
  • Scissors
  • Pocket Folders
  • Highlighters
  • Binders
  • Stapler
  • Ruler
  • Calculator
  • Loose Leaf Notebook Paper
  • Tape
  • Crayons
  • Drawing Paper
  • Planner/Agenda
  • Note Cards
  • Crayola Washable Colored Markers
  • White Board Erasers
  • Kleenex/Tissues
  • Clorox Wipes
  • Baby Wipes
  • Copy/Printer Paper
  • Standard Size, Sturdy Backpacks
  • Expo Dry Erase Markers
  • Gallon Size Zip Lock Bags
  • Headphones/Earbuds (for Chromebooks)
  • Wireless Mouse with extra batteries
  • Colored Printer Paper
  • Post It Notes
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • Plastic Pocket Folders
  • Two Pocket Folders
  • Spiral Notebooks
  • Black and Blue Ink Pens
  • Crayola Crayons and Crayola Twistable Crayons
  • Pencil Boxes
  • Zippered Pencil Bags

For more information, visit our School Supply Drive page here.

