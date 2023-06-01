Millions of Arizonans have limited access to primary healthcare

TUCSON (KVOA) — Currently, three million Arizonans reside in communities with limited access to primary healthcare.
This is one of the numerous challenges within our healthcare system that the state's three major universities are actively working to address.
Arizona is currently facing a serious shortage of nurses and doctors, with only eight nurses available per 1,000 residents. That's why the University of Arizona Arizona State University, and Northern Arizona University have joined forces to recruit nurses and doctors in order to meet the national workforce average. This objective is just one of the goals outlined in the plan.
Chair Elect of the Arizona Board of Regents Fred DuVal, said "To enhance Arizona's competitiveness in biosciences and life sciences and to improve healthcare access and outcomes while reducing costs for Arizonans."
To support the financial aspect of the plan, Governor Katie Hobbs has allocated $15 million towards the initiative, with additional funds being allocated as well.
"The Board of Regents has dedicated $30 million to the healthcare initiative across all three universities to aid in planning and data assessment," said DuVal.
Another part of the plan involves (U of A) and Banner Health utilizing their extensive rural healthcare network and telemedicine capabilities to ensure healthcare access across the state.