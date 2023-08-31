KVOA's coverage on history behind the University of Arizona

The University of Arizona was established in 1885. 27 years later, Arizona became a state in 1912.

THE HISTORY

In 1890, the first building on campus was completed, Old Main. It was the School of Agriculture with classrooms, lab, and a mess hall.

The first graduating class was in 1985 and had three students.

And we can't forget the iconic "Bear Down" saying.

In the fall of 1926, John Byrd "Button" Salmon was the new student body president at the University of Arizona. He was also a varsity quarterback, a baseball catcher, and generally acclaimed popular campus figure, says the University of Arizona.

In early October, Salmon and several friends were returning from a visit to Phoenix and got into an automobile accident north of Tucson, near Florence. He was left critically injured.

The coach at that time, J.F. "Pop" McKale, visited Salmon regularly before his death. He later told the squad his last message to his teammates was "Tell them.. tell the team to bear down."

Salmon passed away on the morning of October 18.

The UA body used the phrase "Bear Down" across campus. It was painted on the roof of the University gym, known as the Bear Down Gym.

Long-time band director Jack K. Lee then wrote "Bear Down, Arizona" during his application for he UA band job.

The song, and Douglas Holsclaw's "Fight, Wildcats, Fight," are played throughout the UA's sporting events and from the campus bell tower daily.

In 1937, the University of Arizona invented the tree-ring research and opened the first lab for dendrochronology.

In 2016, on the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the University of Arizona honored the service members killed on the USS Arizona with the USS Arizona Mall Memorial.

COVERING OSIRIS-REX

OSIRIS-REx stands for origin, spectral, interpretation, resource, identification, security, regolith, explorer.

The University of Arizona led an OSIRIS-REx mission to asteroid Bennu in 2016. After two years of traveling through space, it finally landed on the asteroid on December 3.

This mission is the first NASA mission to visit an asteroid near Earth.

During the next phase, the spacecraft will make five passes over the North Pole, Equator and South Pole at a range of four-point-three miles. Since the launch in 2016, the spacecraft has spent two years catching up with asteroid Bennu on its orbit around the sun.

NASA scientists held a press conference on December 10, 2018 stating that they found water on asteroid Bennu after arriving.

On December 28, 2018, the government shutdown and stopped NASA from releasing, or communicating mission updates through their website.

Despite the hiccup, NASA's OSIRIS-REx still landed on asteroid Bennu.

It began its two-year journey back to earth in May 2021.

It is scheduled to land in Utah on September 24, 2023. It is carrying 9 ounces of samples from the asteroid.

COVERING THE UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA PROFESSOR SHOOTING

On October 4 2022, a University of Arizona professor was shot and killed on campus.

Dr. Thomas Meixner was shot and killed by suspect Murad Dervish, a former University of Arizona student who had Dr. Meixner as a professor when he was in school.

Dr. Thomas Meixner was shot at the John W. Harshbarger Building near Second Street and Mountain Avenue, officials say.

Meixner was identified as a professor and Department Head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.

The shooting happened at about 2:00 p.m. inside the John W. Harshbarger Building near Second Street and Mountain Avenue.

Murad Dervish was then apprehended during a traffic stop outside of Gila Bend shortly after.

He was charged with first-degree murder and was denied bail by a judge.

On May 1, 2023, The Chief of the University of Arizona Police Department stepped down.

Durvish's trial is set for September 19, 2023.

Dervish has also filed a change of venue motion in hopes that the trial can be moved to another city.