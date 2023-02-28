 Skip to main content
Investigators "anxiously awaiting" autopsy and toxicology reports for former US swimmer who died in the US Virgin Islands

Investigators are "anxiously awaiting" the results of the autopsy including toxicology report of former US swimmer Jamie Cail, seen here in 1998, according to a public information officer for the US Virgin Islands Police Department.

 Todd Warshaw/Getty Images

Investigators are "anxiously awaiting" the results of the autopsy including toxicology report of former US swimmer Jamie Cail, according to a public information officer for the US Virgin Islands Police Department.

Its "crucial" to be absolutely accurate, Glen Dratte, director of communications for the agency told CNN.

Dratte said all deaths are looked into by the Criminal Investigations Bureau and the probe into the death of Cail, who swam for Team USA as a teenager, is a very fluid investigation.

There are "a lot of moving parts" right now, he said.

Cail died about seven days ago on St. John island. According to a police news release, her boyfriend, who was not identified, left a bar just after midnight to check on her last Tuesday when he found her on the floor of their home.

The boyfriend and a friend got her into a vehicle and transported her to Myrah Keating-Smith Community Health Center where CPR was rendered, authorities said.

Cail, 42, ultimately "succumbed to her ailment," officials added, saying she had died on arrival. A cause of death has not been released.

Cail won gold at the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships as a member of the US women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay, according to FINA. She also won a silver medal in November 1998 at the FINA Swimming World Cup in Brazil in the women's 800-meter freestyle.

"USA Swimming is saddened to hear of Jamie Cail's passing," said Lindsay Mintenko, managing director of the US national swimming team. "Jamie was a proud member of our National Teams in the late 1990s and was a cherished teammate. We extend our condolences to Jamie's friends and family."

As a teenager, Cail spent some time at the Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, a private college-preparatory school known as a swimming and diving powerhouse.

Former Bolles swimmer Jooyoung Lee said he "never met anyone who had a work ethic like Jamie."

He said she would push herself to total exhaustion during training.

"She was so tough... a serious competitor," he said. "But outside the pool, she was a very sweet and sensitive person."

Cail was listed in the top 16 athletes nationwide in her age group in at least 10 events in US Swimming's rankings for the 1996-97 season.

She swam briefly at the University of Southern California before transferring to the University of Maine where she earned a letter in her only season. She graduated in 2003.

"University of Maine athletics is saddened to learn of the death of former Black Bear swimmer, Jamie Cail," officials said in an emailed statement. "The University of Maine community asks everyone to keep Jamie's family and friends in their thoughts."

CNN has reached out to Cail's family for comment, as well as to authorities for more details.

