Inflation is at an all time high

TUCSON (KVOA) — Inflation prices continue to take a toll on Arizonans although disinflation has begun.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told CNBC that we are in the very early stages of disinflation, that's the process of inflation going down, but it has a long way to go.
“All the small businesses in Tucson, are hurting very badly. A lot of businesses are closing down,” said Joseph Abiad, the owner of Joe's Pancake House.
Inflation is still at an all time high even although it dropped to 6.5%. One economist said the good news is that inflation is coming down but it's still much higher than it was before the pandemic.
“Consumers are certainly still contending. Prices are elevated for rent, purchasing a home, and food. Gas prices have started to come down a little bit," said George Hammond, Economist at Eller College of Management at University of Arizona.
Gas prices are expected to go back up during Spring. Prices could get as high as $4.00 in Tucson.
“If we're spending more on gas, particularly for extended periods of time, that means we have less money left over in our budgets to spend on other things,” said Hammond.
One small business owner is working seven days a week due to the impact of inflation.
“I've been working since day one. So I can retire, I can stay home. I can't take a day off," said Abiad.
Rather than increasing prices on customers Joseph said his family is putting in extra work to keep the lights on and high prices are hurting his pancake house.
“So last year we were buying a case of eggs for $15. It went up to $76 this year. They started coming down now and that's one item. That's not including oil, potatoes, and chickens” said Abiad.
Economy experts said disinflation is beginning in the goods sector which makes up 25% of the economy. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says this year is supposed to be the year inflation goes down.
President Biden is supposed to speak about economic inflation during his State of the Union address Tuesday night.