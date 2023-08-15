Increasing inflation rates hit University of Arizona students

As University of Arizona students move in this week for the upcoming school year, for many, unpacking is not the only thing students will have to worry about as inflation continues to increase.
in March 2023 the University of Arizona proposed a 3% increase in resident tuition and a 4% increase for non-residents for the 2023-2024 school year.
Rising costs of tuition are not the only thing students will have to worry about. Like many of us, they will have to deal with the rising cost of inflation.
This has many students, such as incoming sophomore Carlos Gamino, concerned. Gamino shares how the on-campus housing prices hit students' wallets hard.
"It is super expensive. Even more so than last year. I know that prices for apartments went up, which is stressful for a lot of U of A students. It has gone up so much from last year, even $400 more," says Gamino.
Gamino says it is "wild" to think that at this rate, it will only get even more expensive in the future.
As he has two more years to worry about after this year, he finds the situation stressful, and navigates working in addition to being a full-time student.
"It has definitely caused me to be a little stressed out," shares Gamino. "I have to budget myself more than I am used to and I have to work in college. I know a lot of kids do that. So its stressful now just having to plan ahead and budget and save. Just plan for that, and even going into the futire, planning for next year and then my senior year. I have to budget more carefully and spend less," shares Gamino.
Luis Manjarrez, a district manager at the Wells Fargo's Tucson Metro District, says the impacts of the current state of inflation is anticipated to overtake an already record-breaking back-to-school budget.
"Inflation is expected to hit back-to-school budgets very hard, far exceeding last year's record-breaking 41.5 million. These statistics are from the National Retail Federation," says Manjarrez.
According to Salary.com, the cost of living in Tucson has increased 2.5%. the largest increases are from transportation, food and housing.