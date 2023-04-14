Incident leads UA to cancel classes at law school last Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) — The University of Arizona cancelled classes at the James E. Rogers College of Law on Monday April 10, out of abundance of caution.
According to UA officials, there was an incident at the law school either sometime late Sunday or early Monday morning, giving the university cause for concern.
The university determined there was no threat and they did not send out a campus wide message during or after the incident.
Classes went on over ZoomTuesday and Wednesday. Classes were back in-person starting Thursday.
Interim University of Arizona Chief Safety Officer Steve Patterson spoke at a campus safety briefing Friday. "It was not something that necessarily affected any other folks and again, there is no threat," Patterson said. "So, we certainly can look at other opportunities to push out opportunities on UA Alert. UA Alert is currently being updated now."
UA President Robert Robbins said Friday he hears the cries from the community for better communication.
"Even if we just say there's an issue at a certain site on campus,. We know about it, we're looking into it, we'll keep you updated," Robbins said. "Over-communicating is not a bad thing. I think we need to do a better job of communicating early and often."