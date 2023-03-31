Habitat for Humanity Tucson Opens New Training Center and Production Facility

TUCSON (KVOA) - Habitat for Humanity Tucson has announced today the opening of the Connie Hillman Urban Construction Knowledge Center (CHUCK).

The 15,000 square foot center will offer new hands-on skill-building opportunities to Pima Community College Applied Technology Program students and add capacity to construction industries in Southern Arizona.

The CHUCK features storage, classroom, residential, construction, and office space. Students, volunteers, AmeriCorps members, and staff will experience hands-on learning opportunities at the CHUCK.

Through this campus, Habitat Tucson will be able to improve supply chain operations, expedite the production of modular wall panels by building indoors, and serve as a learning center for local tradespeople.

Habitat Tucson says The CHUCK Center will strengthen and empower its mission to build more homes and partner with more families.