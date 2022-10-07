Former student remembers professor lost in campus shooting

TUCSON (KVOA)— Dylan Scott graduated from the University of Arizona in 2013.
He walked back to his old stomping grounds after 10 p.m., Thursday night where flowers, candles, and notes honor the life and memory of Professor Tom Meixner.
"Professor Meixner was a professor of mine for a couple of classes," Scott said. " There are certainly plenty of students who knew him better than I did, but this building, I've slept over studying in this building. It's just incredibly shocking, just sickening that this keeps happening."
Scott graduated with a degree in mathematics and environmental hydrology. He remembers the kindness Professor Meixner showed him as he struggled in a class.
"Me being able to go on walks with him leaving the class and walking to Harshbarger and being able to tell him how I needed help," Scott recalled. "The whole time he was very kind, the kind of teacher you want in school, the kind of teacher you can feel you can talk to as a human. Feeling stressed or anxious over grades or coursework, he was still on a very short list of professors where I felt I could walk into his office and he was there to help me."
The university is holding a vigil in tribute to Dr. Meixner at 8 p.m. at Old Main on campus.