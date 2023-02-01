Former Arizona Swim and Dive athlete dies

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Athletics and The University are mourning the loss of former student-athlete Ty Wells.
Ty Wells was a four-year member of The Arizona Swimming and Diving program from 2018 to 2022 and earned his bachelor’s degree in Health Sciences and Physiology in May of 2022. He died on Jan. 27th.
“On behalf of the entire University of Arizona community, I wanted to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Wells family along with Ty’s friends, teammates, classmates, and colleagues. Ty was a tremendous young man who proudly represented the University of Arizona in the pool, classroom and community,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics, Dave Heeke. “He was a light that shinned bright in the lives of everyone he came across, and we will keep him and his loved ones in our thoughts during this difficult time.”
Wells joined the Wildcats after graduating from Ripon High School near his hometown of Manteca, Calif. During his time as a Wildcat, He posted NCAA B cut times in all four years of competition and finished his career earning three personal-best times in the pool at the 2021-2022 Pac-12 Men’s Championships.
He was also a CSCAA Scholar All-American his senior year and a representative for his teammates on the department’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Wells was planning on pursuing a career in physical therapy or sports medicine in order to help others.
