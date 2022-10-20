Emails from suspected gunman in UA campus shooting show he made threats months before

TUCSON - (KVOA) On Thursday night, News 4 Tucson received several new investigation documents related to the University of Arizona shooting Oct. 5.
The documents include several emails that highlight what led up to the deadly confrontation on campus.
Murad Dervish is accused of killing UA professor Thomas Meixner.
Dervish was banned from coming onto campus and expelled from the U of A earlier this year.
The documents reveal in April, Dervish sent two threatening emails to faculty members. Some of the emails are profanity-laced.
One of the emails from Dervish on April 14 said in part: "I don't think you have any clue who you're dealing with, but you're about to find out and I really don't think you're going to like it."
He goes on saying, "The consequences will be absolutely catastrophic."
The documents also include a police officer's account of an interaction he had with Dervish at his home last spring, when police showed up to discuss his alleged threats made to faculty.
Dervish is currently being held in Pima County Jail without bond.