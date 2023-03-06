David Lujan named director for AZ Department of Child Safety

TUCSON (KVOA) - Governor Katie Hobbs has named the former Children's Action Alliance president David Lujan to serve as director for the Arizona Department of Children's Safety.

Lujan, who graduated from the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at ASU, has an extensive history in public policy, legal services, and education. He has served in the state Senate and House of Representatives as well as assistant attorney general and legal counsel for the Arizona State Judiciary Committee.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to serve Arizona families and work toward creating a more inclusive and equitable state that will benefit all of us,” Lujan said.

Director Lujan also worked as an attorney for a nonprofit that provides legal services to children who have been neglected and abused.

“His ability to lead and history on raising awareness in areas that need critical attention, like our teacher shortage, makes me confident that he will head the Department of Child Safety in a positive direction,” Governor Hobbs said.