Connecticut defeats San Diego State to win its fifth NCAA men's basketball title

The University of Connecticut won its fifth men's basketball national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State University on Monday night at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Senior guard Tristen Newton led UConn (31-8) with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Final Four Most Outstanding Player Adama Sanogo, a junior forward, chipped in with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
San Diego State (32-7) was topped by Keshad Johnson who had 14 points.
UConn won each of its six tournament games by at least 10 points, with its closest game being a 13-point win over the University of Miami in the national semifinals.
UConn enters rarefied air as only the sixth team to win five NCAA men's basketball championships, joining UCLA (11), Kentucky (eight), North Carolina (six), Duke (five) and Indiana (five). All of UConn's titles have come since 1999 with the most recent before Monday occurring in 2014.
