Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through
Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Connecticut defeats San Diego State to win its fifth NCAA men's basketball title

The University of Connecticut won its fifth men's basketball national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State University on Monday night at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Senior guard Tristen Newton led UConn (31-8) with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Final Four Most Outstanding Player Adama Sanogo, a junior forward, chipped in with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

San Diego State (32-7) was topped by Keshad Johnson who had 14 points.

UConn won each of its six tournament games by at least 10 points, with its closest game being a 13-point win over the University of Miami in the national semifinals.

UConn enters rarefied air as only the sixth team to win five NCAA men's basketball championships, joining UCLA (11), Kentucky (eight), North Carolina (six), Duke (five) and Indiana (five). All of UConn's titles have come since 1999 with the most recent before Monday occurring in 2014.

