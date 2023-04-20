Chairs named for 2024 Southern Arizona American Heart Association Ball

TUCSON (KVOA) — Dr. Nooshin Hashemzadeh and Dr. Reza Movahed have been named chairs of 2024 Southern Arizona Heart Ball.
The Heart Ball celebrates progress made through the dedication and passion of all who support the American Heart Association's Heart of Southern Arizona.
“Dr. Reza Movahed and Dr. Nooshin Hashemzadeh exemplify true leadership and commitment as health care experts here in Tucson and the ideal persons to head our Centennial Heart Ball campaign. As trusted members of this community, they understand the impact the mission and work of the American Heart Association can have on every person who lives in this area. We welcome Dr. Reza Movahed and Dr. Nooshin Hashemzadeh to the Heart of Southern Arizona, an initiative that centers around better health for every individual by focusing on critical issues and work to equitably improve and save lives,” says McKenzie Garza, Executive Director of the American Heart Association in Southern Arizona.
Dr. Reza Movahed received his MD and Dr. Med (PhD) from Medizinische Hochschule Hannover, Germany. He completed his training in interventional cardiology at Yale University in 2000. He is world-renowned for his coronary bifurcation classification known as “The Movahed Classification” and for his discovery of flattening of interventricular septum as a sign for right ventricular overload the so called “Movahed’s sign”. He has Board Certifications in Internal Medicine, Echocardiography, Cardiovascular Disease, Advanced Heart failure/Transplantation, Nuclear Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology. He is currently Clinical Prof of Medicine, U of A, Tucson and Phoenix. He is the CEO of Cardiocare practice.
Dr. Nooshin Hashemzadeh is the CEO & Founder of La Vie Derma and was the People's Choice Winner at the Dancing With Our Stars event for the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona. Dr. Nooshin Hashemzadeh is a faculty at the college of Medicine in Phoenix and Pima Community College. She is a member of Angel Charity for Children, Inc. and community supporter of multiple organizations including the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association in Southern Arizona, 100+ Women Who Care Tucson and IMPACT of Southern Arizona.
“We are honored to serve as Chairs of the 2024 Southern Arizona Heart Ball,” said Dr. Reza Movahed. “I am eager to work together with our outstanding team of volunteers and the American Heart Association as we all advocate to make a difference in the well-being of people in this community.” Dr. Nooshin Hashemzadeh added “Together, we must continue to strive to do whatever we can to make a lasting impact on quality healthcare access and cardiovascular health for everyone in Southern Arizona.”
The American Heart Association's Heart of Southern Arizona campaign is a year-round effort culminating at the annual Heart Ball.