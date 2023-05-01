Arizona grandfather and Vietnam War veteran graduates college

TUCSON (KVOA) — One Arizona grandfather and Vietnam War Veteran achieved an important milestone on Monday.
77-year-old U.S. Army Veteran, Robert Heckinger of Tucson graduated college on Monday, completing the degree he started nearly 55-years ago.
Heckinger took his first college class in 1969 after he returned home from the draft, but never graduated.
Decades later, on Monday, he is able to say he is a proud graduate of Southern New Hampshire University where he earned his BAchelor of Arts in GEneral Studies.
He says he plans to use his education to teach and inspire others.