Arizona Board of Regents to hold meetings this week to discuss tuition proposals

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Arizona Board of Regents is set to hold meetings this week to discuss tuition proposals.
During the Finance, Capital and Resources Committee meeting, the board will examine tuition proposals in-depth for Arizona's public universities.
This comes after the University of Arizona proposed two tuition hikes. The first hike is for a three percent increase for resident tuition, and the second hike is for a four percent increase for non-resident tuition.
This will affect all new incoming undergraduate students in the 2023-2024 academic year.