African American Museum of Southern Arizona opens on campus

TUCSON (KVOA) — The University of Arizona is opening a museum highlighting contributions to the African American community on Saturday.
The African American Museum of Southern Arizona will be located at the Student Union Memorial Center in Room 244 and it will be opening to the public on Saturday.
On Martin Luther King Day Jr., Jan. 16., a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held from 10 a.m. to noon.
Beverely Elliott, a graduate student of the University of Arizona and the museum's co-founding executive director, has been working on this museum for nearly two years.
Beverely's husband, Bob Elliott, played basketball for the Wildcats from 1973 to 1977, and later played in the NBA.
They are both longtime volunteers and philanthropists with deep ties tot he University of Arizona and Tucson communities.
The Elliott's credit their grandson, Jeremiah, for first envisioning a museum in Tucson dedicated to a local African American history.
"People wanted to tell their stories," Beverely Elliott said. "I think a lot of people in the African American community were a little bit worried, asking 'What happens to my family's story? It's just going to get lost.' To preserve those stories and have them documented in a place where someone could go find them meant a lot to them."
