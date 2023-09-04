The Pima Labor Federation hosts 25th annual Labor Day picnic at John F. Kennedy Park

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Pima Labor Federation hosted its 25th annual Labor Day picnic at John F. Kennedy Park.
It was a vibrant event where they generously provided free food, drinks, and candy for the kids.
Additionally, there was an exciting car show, offering people the chance to proudly display their classic cars.
The picnic was a gathering of numerous labor union organizations, all coming together to show their support for workers. Notable participants included the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 99 and Workers United, among others.
Gabriel Mares from Workers United emphasized, "We're here to show support for workers, not only in Arizona but across the country."
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero also participated, expressing her solidarity with the union workers.
She shared, "Celebrating in unity with all the union and labor organizations that care about unions is something I've been doing for the last 25 years here in Tucson."
While many of us were fortunate to have the day off, it's essential to remember that some people still had to work. USPS worker Jose Duenas mentioned, "It's not ideal, but I have to do what I have to do to support my family and make a living."
So, there you have it, a fantastic Labor Day celebration at John F. Kennedy Park, filled with unity, support, and appreciation for workers.