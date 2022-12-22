Victim identified in fatal bicycle crash in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) —The bicyclist involved in an accident on Wednesday has been identified.
Just before 4:45 a.m., Tucson Police were dispatched to the intersection of N. Craycroft Rd. and E. Towner Street in reference to an accident involving a bicylist.
The bicyclist has been identified as 30-year-old Terry Lee Sellers.
Sellers was riding a gas-powered bike east through the parking lot of a medical center when he exited onto Craycroft Rd. He was then struck by the ambulance traveling south in the curb lane on Craycroft Rd.
The ambulance immediately stopped to cooperate with investigators.
Authorities determined the driver was not impaired at the time.
The ambulance was not responding to an emergency at the time and Sellers' brakes were not working.
Failure to yield by the bicyclist is the major contributing factor in the collision
The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been issued at this time.