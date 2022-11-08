UPDATE: Woman was located and is safe

TUCSON (KVOA) — Missing woman located and safely recovered.
Yuma County Police Department is searching for a woman last seen at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Anne King, 92, was driving through Winterhaven, CA., when she was pulled over by CHP driving 112 MPH. King was experiencing a medical emergency and transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, according to CHP officers.
According to her daughter, King was supposed to go to a doctor's appointment in San Marcos, but is unsure if she ever went.
Her vehicle is currently impounded in Winterhaven, CA.
She does not have a cellphone with her and is displaying possible early stages of Dementia and Alzheimer's.
If anyone sees her or knows information leading to her whereabouts, her daughter, Alice King, can be contacted at 505-366-9019.