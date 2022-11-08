Two men dead in single-vehicle rollover crash in Sierra Vista

TUCSON (KVOA) — Two men died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Tuesday morning.
Deputies responded to Highway 90, south of Airport Rd and found a 2003 Ford Explorer lying on its roof.
The passenger, Jason Howe, 34, was not wearing a seatbelt and ejected out of the vehicle.
The driver, David Sariñana Jr., 26, was wearing a seatbelt and was extracted from the vehicle.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver overcorrected and caused the vehicle to turn sideways and flip multiple times, investigators said.
Speed is not considered to be a factor in the accident.
Investigation is still ongoing.