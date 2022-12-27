Tucson International still facing delays and cancellations

TUCSON (KVOA) — People arriving and departing from Tucson international airport are disappointed and frustrated as their flights continue to get delayed.
Right now the majority of Southwest flights are canceled here. The CEO of the airline said to expect tougher days ahead.
Southwest airlines canceled 63% of its flights on Tuesday after it already canceled more than 70% of its flights on Monday.
“The way they have not communicated this it has been really frustrating because we didn't know our flight was delayed until we got to the airport and just now it kept being delayed but on the app it did not notify us," said Southwest traveler Cally Pederson.
Pederson also tells News 4 Tucson she has to wait five days just to fly out.
Southwest Airlines is partially blaming wicked weather for all of the chaos meanwhile other airlines are up and running.
“We've had flight attendants on hold for up to 12, 17 hours in some cases, there was issues with the rebooking systems. This was a systems failure led by the executive leadership of Southwest Airlines and it's time they make it right," said Lyn Montgomery who is the President, TWU Local 556, Representing Southwest Airlines Flight Attendants.
Meanwhile the Biden administration is going to investigate the airline.
"From what I can tell, Southwest is unable to locate even where their own crews are, let alone their own passengers, let alone baggage. Their system really has completely melted down. And I made clear that our department will be holding them accountable for their responsibility to passengers," said United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.
One woman from Nogales is having doubts about flying with the airline again after being inconvenienced.
“I'm honestly very disappointed in them. I used to be a very loyal Southwest customer. I don't know yet if I will fly with them again. I guess if they make up for what happened," said Ferdani Mercanli.
The airline said in a statement that “its own performance is "unacceptable”. Passengers tell News 4 Tucson the airline is supposed to give them a refund within a couple of business days. But that doesnt help all of the people that live paycheck who spent their last to travel for the holidays.
So if you are flying with Southwest this week, expect the chaos to continue.