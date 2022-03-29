Sun Link offers free rides to Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair is this weekend. Sun Link wants to give you a free ride to the event.
Riders onboard the streetcar with other travel plans should be aware of service impacts due to road closures while the event takes place.
Two streetcar stops will not be in service beginning Thursday at approximately noon. Normal service will resume Monday at 7 a.m.
Closed Streetcar Stops:
- 4th Avenue/4th Street
- 4th Avenue/6th Street
Streetcar riders have two options to bypass these closures. The public can choose to enjoy a leisurely 15-minute walk with the opportunity to shop along the half-mile street fair. Open streetcar stops are located at the fair’s north and south entrances. Instead of walking, riders can choose to ride a special event Sun Tran bus with service around the road closure.
Passengers can board the special event bus at:
- University Boulevard/4th Avenue
- 5th Avenue/6th Street
- 4th Avenue/9th Street
Fares remain free through June 30. Masks are required while onboard transit vehicles.