Severe weather prompts traffic restrictions, school bus delays in Tucson area

TUCSON (KVOA) — Severe weather has prompted traffic restrictions in the Tucson area Tuesday afternoon.
According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to multiple downed power poles on Linda Vista Boulevard.
Linda Vista Boulevard is closed between Bald Eagle Avenue and Waterbuck Drive. PCSD says the roadway will remain closed while crews work to safely remove and/or repair the downed power poles.
PCSD is also reporting North and South Camino Verde is closed at Bilby Road due to flooding.
The Marana Police Department is asking the public to avoid Tangerine Road between Dove Mountain and Interstate 10 due to heavy rain and flooding in the area.
FLOODING ALERT: Tangerine Road between Dove Mountain and I-10 is experiencing heavy rain and flooding. Please avoid the area.— Marana Police Dept (@MaranaPD) August 9, 2022
Motorists are asked to avoid the areas. For more information regarding road conditions, call Pima County's hotline at (520) 547-7510.
Schools are also reporting issues due to the weather.
Tortolita Middle School sent an email to parents saying buses are running late due to downed power poles and flooding in the area.
"Dear Families,
We have just been alerted that powerlines are down nearby and that washes are running, flooding our nearby streets. As as a result, buses are running very late and have not yet finished their MVHS routes. We will be keeping students inside until buses arrive. We will be releasing "parent pickup" students individually, if they can show a text from their parent/guardian saying that they are in the parking lot.
If your student rides the bus: please be patient. We will update every 30 minutes and let you know when buses have departed. Students are safe in their classrooms.
If you will be picking up your student: please text them when you are in the parking lot. Students have been instructed to take out their phones and show their teacher when you text. We will release them at that time.
**Roads are closed in many directions. We encourage you to let them wait for the bus if possible, and do not make different arrangements. We want YOU to be safe, too!
Thank you!"