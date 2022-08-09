Severe weather prompts traffic restrictions, school bus delays in Tucson area

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY...

At 427 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy
rain across the warned area. Currently the rain has ended, but flows
will continue. Between 1 and 2.3 inches of rain have fallen.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Drexel Heights, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia West,
Tucson Estates and Ryan AirField.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations...
Mark Rd from Jeffery Rd to Los Reales Rd.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
West Branch Santa Cruz River and Santa Cruz River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 830 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 527 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Tenmile Wash, Kaka Wash and Hickiwan Wash.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Northwestern Pima County
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS
EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES...

At 430 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen. This was also confirmed by multiple rain gauges near Dove
Mountain. Flash flooding is likely ongoing, especially across the
Dove Mountain area. Watch for increased flows and rapid rises on
area washes flowing toward the Rillito River.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Marana, Casas Adobes, Tortolita, Picture Rocks and Dove
Mountain.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations...
Silverbell Rd near Ina Rd.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM MST this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A passing weather disturbance combined with abundant moisture
will create a favorable environment for showers and
thunderstorms with very heavy rain this afternoon and into
Wednesday morning. Localized maximum rainfall could reach 1
to 3 inches. In addition, the ground is saturated or nearly
saturated, which will lead to quick responses in areas
washes.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Severe weather prompts traffic restrictions, school bus delays in Tucson area

  • Updated
  • 0
traffic alert

TUCSON (KVOA) — Severe weather has prompted traffic restrictions in the Tucson area Tuesday afternoon.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to multiple downed power poles on Linda Vista Boulevard.

Linda Vista Boulevard is closed between Bald Eagle Avenue and Waterbuck Drive. PCSD says the roadway will remain closed while crews work to safely remove and/or repair the downed power poles.

PCSD is also reporting North and South Camino Verde is closed at Bilby Road due to flooding. 

The Marana Police Department is asking the public to avoid Tangerine Road between Dove Mountain and Interstate 10 due to heavy rain and flooding in the area. 

Motorists are asked to avoid the areas. For more information regarding road conditions, call Pima County's hotline at (520) 547-7510.

Schools are also reporting issues due to the weather.

Tortolita Middle School sent an email to parents saying buses are running late due to downed power poles and flooding in the area.

"Dear Families,

We have just been alerted that powerlines are down nearby and that washes are running, flooding our nearby streets. As as a result, buses are running very late and have not yet finished their MVHS routes. We will be keeping students inside until buses arrive. We will be releasing "parent pickup" students individually, if they can show a text from their parent/guardian saying that they are in the parking lot.

If your student rides the bus: please be patient. We will update every 30 minutes and let you know when buses have departed. Students are safe in their classrooms.

If you will be picking up your student: please text them when you are in the parking lot. Students have been instructed to take out their phones and show their teacher when you text. We will release them at that time.

**Roads are closed in many directions. We encourage you to let them wait for the bus if possible, and do not make different arrangements. We want YOU to be safe, too!

Thank you!"