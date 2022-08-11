Sec. Buttigieg announces rebuilding of 22nd Street bridge in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Tucson Thursday morning with a major infrastructure announcement.
Most Tucsonans know the 22nd Street bridge has needed repairs for years. Now, with help from a $25 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, it's being rebuilt.
"The 22nd Street bridge is part of a critical corridor between downtown Tucson and a number of historic and often disadvantaged communities to the east," Buttigieg said.
Sec. Buttigieg was joined by Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, U.S. Senator for Arizona Mark Kelly and U.S. Representative for Arizona Ann Kirkpatrick to announce the project.
The existing bridge was built in the 1960s and can't carry large vehicles due to weight restrictions, meaning freight vehicles, busses, school busses and emergency vehicles must use a detour. Mayor Romero said that detour causes them to take a longer route and go through neighborhoods, causing an increase in noise and emissions.
"This investment will help us to improve the quality of life for Tucson residents who have lived with safety risks, heavy trucks through their neighborhoods, few options for non-motorized travel and separation from them to the University of Arizona and downtown Tucson," Romero said.
"Wasting time and money, and making travel more dangerous," said Buttigieg. "In the past five years, 141 crashes [happened] here, 90 on the detour route."
The group said replacing the bridge also creates an opportunity for future rail expansion for trains that run under the bridge.
All together, they said this will reduce travel times for drivers, improve shipping times for trains and provide an important east-west connection to downtown Tucson for residents. Broadband conduit will also be installed as part of the project.
"This is going to make a difference for safety," Buttigieg said, "it's going to have environmental benefit, it's going to create good paying jobs, it's going to help disadvantaged neighborhoods, it's got really the full package."
The redesign will be six lanes in wide with a divided median and a separate bridge for pedestrians and bicycles.
"Our contractor is actually a joint partnership with a local contractor," said City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility Director Sam Credio, "so many of the jobs will be local jobs on a project this size and so, it's really exciting that we'll be able to provide that for the community."
The city said the project will take about two years to complete. Initial construction is scheduled to begin at the end of August this year.