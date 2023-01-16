Pedestrian collision on Tucson's east side caught on KVOA live tv

TUCSON (KVOA) - A pedestrian was struck early Monday morning, and it was caught on the KVOA Sky Net camera.
The incident happened at Broadway and Wilmot at 5:30 AM .
As Shea Sorenson was reporting on the weather and traffic during Tucson Today on Monday morning, a pedestrian was struck.
Authorities tell News 4 Tucson the pedestrian is a 33-year old man who was not in the crosswalk. He suffered a broken leg.
The driver who hit him was impaired according to police, but due to a medical condition they are not giving out his name or pending charges.
Greg Hall, a viewer from Cochise County, saw the collision live on the newscast emailed News 4 Tucson.
"it's a shame when anybody gets hurt and run over. I've been hit by a truck before it hurts," said Hall.
Miriam Kaylor had to cross Broadway and Wilmot to catch a bus.
"Broadway is pretty dangerous. A Lot of the places are pretty dangerous like Dodge and Alvernon. That one is scary. Also a lot of Tucson intersections are scary," she said.
Susan Class travels this area daily and has had her share of close calls with pedestrians.
"I almost hit one, one day. I screamed at my husband "Stop" because he was jaywalking, he was wearing dark clothes, we didn't see him and it happened so quickly. I mean my heart stopped," Class said.
So far this year, Tucson Police said there has been one reported pedestrian fatality.
Stay with News 4 Tucson with updates.