 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pedestrian collision on Tucson's east side caught on KVOA live tv

  • Updated
  • 0
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Broadway and Wilmot

TUCSON (KVOA) - A pedestrian was struck early Monday morning, and it was caught on the KVOA Sky Net camera.

The incident happened at Broadway and Wilmot at 5:30 AM .

As Shea Sorenson was reporting on the weather and traffic during Tucson Today on Monday morning, a pedestrian was struck.

Authorities tell News 4 Tucson the pedestrian is a 33-year old man who was not in the crosswalk. He suffered a broken leg.

The driver who hit him was impaired according to police, but due to a medical condition they are not giving out his name or pending charges.

Greg Hall, a viewer from Cochise County, saw the collision live on the newscast emailed News 4 Tucson. 

"it's a shame when anybody gets hurt and run over. I've been hit by a truck before it hurts," said Hall.

Miriam Kaylor had to cross Broadway and Wilmot to catch a bus.

"Broadway is pretty dangerous. A Lot of the places are pretty dangerous like Dodge and Alvernon. That one is scary. Also a lot of Tucson intersections are scary," she said.

Susan Class travels this area daily and has had her share of close calls with pedestrians.

"I almost hit one, one day. I screamed at my husband "Stop" because he was jaywalking, he was wearing dark clothes, we didn't see him and it happened so quickly. I mean my heart stopped," Class said.

So far this year, Tucson Police said there has been one reported pedestrian fatality.

Stay with News 4 Tucson with updates.

Tags

Recommended for you