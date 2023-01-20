One dead in crash in central Tucson Thursday

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has died after being involved in a two-vehicle accident in central Tucson on Thursday morning.
Just before 8:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Grant and Craycroft Roads.
The drivers were transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
While at the hospital, one of the drivers health declined. and his condition became life-threatening. He later succumbed to his injuries.
The driver was identified as 69-year-old Michael Cantwell Sturgis.
One of the drivers was making a left turn onto south Craycroft Rd when he was struck by another driver who was traveling eastbound.
No charges or citations have been issued and the factors of the collision are still under investigation.