Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SATURDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees in
the typically colder locations of the Warning area both
Saturday and Sunday mornings.

* WHERE...Parts of Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area,
South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM
MST Saturday. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to
8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning low temperatures will vary from
26 to 32 degrees across the area with the typically colder
locations being outlying areas or near larger washes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

One dead in crash in central Tucson Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has died after being involved in a two-vehicle accident in central Tucson on Thursday morning. 

Just before 8:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Grant and Craycroft Roads.

The drivers were transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

While at the hospital, one of the drivers health declined. and his condition became life-threatening. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver was identified as 69-year-old Michael Cantwell Sturgis.

One of the drivers was making a left turn onto south Craycroft Rd when he was struck by another driver who was traveling eastbound.

No charges or citations have been issued and the factors of the collision are still under investigation.

