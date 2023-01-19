Man detained and hospitalized after incident near PCC West Campus

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima Community College West Campus returns to normal after there were reports about a possible armed person on campus.
Around 11:45 a.m., PCCPD dispatch was notified that a suicidal male might be on the PCC West Campus with a gun.
The man was not on campus, but was driving in his vehicle near the area of PCC West Campus.
Authorities were able to determine his location and found that his vehicle had crashed into a pole with him still inside at Speedway and Camino De Oeste.
He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and mental health services.
If you or anyone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.