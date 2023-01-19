 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees in the
typically colder locations of the Watch area both Saturday and
Sunday mornings.

* WHERE...Parts of the Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area,
South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Watch, from late Friday night
through Saturday morning. For the second Hard Freeze Watch,
from late Saturday night through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning low temperatures will vary from 26
to 32 degrees across the area with the typically colder
locations being outlying areas or near larger washes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Man detained and hospitalized after incident near PCC West Campus

police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima Community College West Campus returns to normal after there were reports about a possible armed person on campus.

Around 11:45 a.m., PCCPD dispatch was notified that a suicidal male might be on the PCC West Campus with a gun. 

The man was not on campus, but was driving in his vehicle near the area of PCC West Campus.

Authorities were able to determine his location and found that his vehicle had crashed into a pole with him still inside at Speedway and Camino De Oeste.

He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and mental health services.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.

