Flight delays cause problem for Tucson travelers

TUCSON (KVOA) - Flight cancellations are happening all over the country, but Southwest Airlines is being talked about the most.
In a statement released earlier today Southwest Airlines calls recent events "Unacceptable."
They say operational conditions in extreme weather have forced daily changes of an unprecedented volume to their flight schedule and the tools needed to recover airlines.
Southwest said they have made the decision to reduce their schedule by flying 1/3 of it for the next few days.
They added that they are working to make things right for those they have let down, including their employees.
Dan Howes is a volunteer at Tucson International Airport.
He told News 4 Tucson, "People are lined up because they are trying to reschedule their flights because they are cancelled."
He added, he's never seen this many flight cancellations from one airline in the ten years he's been volunteering.
"No, not like this, and in baggage claim there's bags all over from all over the place from cancellations, but the bags made it on the plane Monday and they just came in Tuesday."
"We were expecting 210,000 travelers to come through the airport over a two week holiday. We were prepared. Making it difficult are the cancellations and delays throughout the country," Austin Wright, Communications Director for TIA.
He has some advice for travelers, "If you can get re-accommodated before you come to the airport it's best to do that. Just because we are seeing longer lines especially with Southwest so it's best to get an updated flight before you head to the airport."