Dust storm causes a 21-vehicle pileup in Montana, killing six

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona... Southwestern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 245 PM MST. * At 154 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nogales, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Nogales, Rio Rico, Nogales International Airport, Tumacacori and Pena Blanca Lake. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH