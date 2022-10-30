Cyclovia Tucson is back this Sunday. Here's what to know.

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson’s open streets event is back this Sunday. Here’s what you can expect.
The Living Streets Alliance is inviting people of all ages and abilities to attend Cyclovia Tucson from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in neighborhoods in the 85705-zip code.
The four-mile block party is an event where attendees may walk, bike, roll and scoot.
Getting there
The City of Tucson has kept Sun Tran bus fares free for you and the public. Find detailed routes by getting directions on Google Maps from your house to your arrival destination and select the transit mode. If you bike or roll to Cyclovia, consider riding the Sun Tran bus home after a long day out at the event.
you can utilize one of the City’s bicycle boulevards to get to the event. Find and plan your route here: https://gismaps.pagnet.org/bikewaysmap/ Looking to rent a bike for the day? See where bikes are stocked at Tugo stations around the city at https://tugobikeshare.com/system-map/
Parking will be available at the Pima Community College Downtown campus, accessible off of Stone Avenue, or by turning north onto Queen Ave off of Speedway Boulevard. Be sure to familiarize yourself with closed streets and car crossings via the map on the Cyclovia website: https://www.cycloviatucson.org/
Activities
There will be DJs, performances, food trucks, games and giveaways throughout along the route.
You will also be able to play Cinco for Cyclovia, a bingo-type treasure hunt, where you collect a sticker from each Cinco for Cyclovia partner when you complete their activity or challenge. Create a five-in-a-row “bingo” on your game card to be entered to win prizes. Pick up a card at any Cinco for Cyclovia partner location or Info Booth, and drop off your completed card at any Info Booth or the Living Streets Alliance Hospitality Tent.
For more information, visit Cyclovia (cycloviatucson.org).