96 people died from road fatalities in 2022

TUCSON(KVOA) — In 2022, 96 people died from road fatalities in the City of Tucson.
On Wednesday morning, someone was killed while riding a bike.
The accident happened on Craycroft Road in between Copper and Glenn Roads.
People living in the area tell News 4 Tucson they heard loud sounds followed by someone screaming.
“I saw a lot of cars going down the street and I walked down the street. That's when I saw police arriving and the yellow tape was up. I saw a white body bag on Craycroft road and I walked back home," said resident, Michael Foltz.
An ambulance was involved in an accident that killed someone riding a bike.
In 2022, five people got hit by cars riding bikes. In 2021, seven people died while riding bikes. In total 84 people died last year.
According to the Tucson Police Department, 48 people died in 2022 compared to 29 people dying in 2021 when it comes to pedestrian fatalities.