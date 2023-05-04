Soccer tourney in Nogales celebrating Mexican-American athletes set for May 20-21st

NOGALES, AZ - The Mexican Consulate in Nogales, Arizona is teaming up with the non-profit "Alliance Sports Association" to host a series of soccer games for Southern Arizona youth, and some adult teams.
The series of games is called the "Cinco De Mayo Tourney", and will take place at the Nogales Recreation Center on Friday, May 20th and Saturday, May 21st.
The non profit's purpose is to celebrate the history and culture of Mexican Americans, especially in a border region like ours in Southern Arizona.
Teams from Tucson are also invited.
The series of games have been going on all throughout the southwest USA, and, in partnership with the Mexican consulates. The tourney also encourages youth to get involved in sports.
They are still trying to register teams interested in playing in the tournaments.
Those who hope to get teams involved can contact the Alliance Sports Association's David Campos at (303) 669-7531 and/or e-mail: dcampos@alliancesportsassociation.org
In addition, everyone interested is encouraged to go to the social media sites of the tournament like facebook, instagram, tik tok & twitter under "CINCODEMAYOTOURNEY".
The Tourney's purpose is to promote culture, health and sports, and recognize athletics among the Mexican-American community.