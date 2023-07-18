 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 107 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Babies R Us was gone for good. Now it’s back with a new US flagship store

  • 0

(CNN) — First came Toys R Us’ roller coaster revival,and now Babies R Us is experiencing its own rebirth, too.

Babies R Us, which went out of business in tandem with its parent company, Toys R Us, in 2018, is opening its new US flagship store on Wednesday at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.

The brand’s comeback store is spread across 10,000 square feet and will carry an assortment of products and services catering to the needs of new and expecting parents, according to WHP Global, a brand acquisition and management firm that bought both retail chains from Tru Kids in 2021.

Tru Kids had bought Toys R Us (which also owned Babies R Us) in a 2018 liquidation sale and had attempted to resurrect the toy store chain, opening two locations in New Jersey and Texas in late 2019. But both of those locations permanently closed in 2021, with the company blaming pandemic-induced struggles.

Since acquiring both brands, WHP Global first fueled Toys R Us’ comeback. It opened a new 20,000 square foot Toys R Us flagship store, also at the American Dream Mall, in December 2021.

It has since accelerated the rollout of the toy store brand through a partnership with Macy’s (M), which brought a Toys R Us store within all 452 Macy’s (M) department stores in the US and on Macy’s (M) website.

The plan for Babies R Us is equally ambitious, Yehuda Shmidman, CEO of WHP Global, said in an interview with CNN.

He said Babies R Us’ comeback will “mimic” that of Toys R Us: “Expect the same ambitious rollout,” said Shmidman, adding that WHP is looking at taking Babies R Us nationwide with a similar partnership to Macy’s-Toys R Us.

Babies R Us’ reemergence comes as another once popular one-stop-shop of baby and toddler products – Buybuy Baby – is going away, supposedly forever. The retailer is closing all of its stores as part of its parent company Bed Bath & Beyond’s ongoing bankruptcy liquidation.

At the same time, Shmidman said the new Babies R Us’ stores are being developed to adapt to a changing retail landscape and consumer buying behavior.

He said the stores will be more experiential. “Today’s store formats are smaller and more engaging. For instance, we have created different terrains in the store, such as cement and grass, for people to test strollers,” he said.

Another feature is a model of a car in the store for shoppers to test out different car seats. “They can test if they like the fit, the buckle, or not,” he said.

“We like to think that the new stores will be a modern version of the Babies R Us stores of the past, but with the same DNA,” said Shmidman.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.