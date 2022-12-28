Southwest cancels 9 out of 13 flights in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) -Southwest Airlines continues to have a massive number of cancellations throughout the United States.
Initially it seemed to all be weather related, but now they are saying it's more of a staffing issue.
9 out of 13 flights were cancelled in Tucson. However, two did make it out Wednesday to Denver and Las vegas.
However, everybody is not as fortunate.
"My daughter's flight was cancelled yesterday. They said we can get you out on Jan. 1, and that was unacceptable," Shelly Wakefield told News 4 Tucson.
Wakefield is from Columbus, Indiana visiting family in Tucson. She was able to get their daughter on her way Wednesday on another airline.
Now she is concerned about her own flight. She's scheduled to leave Jan 1.
"We have no idea if we are going to have a flight since the flight numbers are no longer appearing on our reservations on our confirmation number," said Wakefield.
She said they are fortunate they have family in town.
"We've also looked at rental cars , there are no rental cars. We're stuck. Hopefully they can tell us something. If not, we will be looking at other airlines," she added.
Eliza Weeks is in the same boat and she needs to return to Baltimore, Maryland.
"We're just here like everybody else to see if I can reschedule for later in the week or maybe get another flight on another airline," said Weeks.
However, Gary McGill and his wife just wrapped up a two week vacation in Tucson. They were lucky their flight that left on time to Denver at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
He said they fly Southwest almost exclusively. "We love the airline and I feel very badly for them and of course all the passengers that have been stranded. But I know they are doing everything they can to fix it."
Southwest Airlines commented they will be cancelling more flights Wednesday and Thursday as it hopes to get back on track before next week.