Sen. Mark Kelly to visit Douglas border Wednesday

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KVOA) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelly is expected to visit the southern border Wednesday.

Kelly is scheduled to tour the Douglas Port of Entry and speak with U.S. Customs and Border Protection regarding the public health order, known as Title 42.

According to a press release, Kelly will speak to CBP officials on "how he can continue to support border personnel."

After two years of being in place, the Biden administration plans to lift Title 42 on May 23.

This is a developing story.