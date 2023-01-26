Popular attraction Old Tucson reopen

TUCSON (KVOA) — After great successes with Nightfall and Yuletide, Old Tucson makes its full return to year-round operations with "A Western Experience", starting Jan. 26, 2023.
"I came several years ago and just loved it. I spent the whole day here waiting year after year since the pandemic happened for it to reopen. I am so excited it finally reopened," said Visitor Maryvonne Desmiyter.
Back in the day this is where all the action used to happen on the movie set for old western films and tv shows, such as Bonanza, Geronimo, Gunsmoke and more.
"John Wayne and Ronald Reagan shot movies here at Old Tucson. There have been more than 400 movies filmed here since it opened in 1913," said Ticket Office Manager, Tyler Novy.
Now, the studio is also a theme park. It has many attractions such as cowboy reenactment shows, a petting zoo, tours and more.
You can even play old western games or watch a blacksmith create unique items.
"I'm working on a cowboy knife, a bowie knife. I've also been working on candle holders, marshmallow roasters and bbq tools," said Blacksmith Jason Ritchie.
People from all over the country come to see the many attractions Old Tucson has to offer.
"So far it's been really great. I saw the cowboy show and all kinds of stunts. It was amazing," Visitor from Kansas Steve Johnson said.