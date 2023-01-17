 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The watch area has not had widespread sub-
freezing temperatures since the middle of December and for the last
couple of weeks lows have generally been mild in the 40s. Given
that, preparation may be needed to protect pipes, plants and pets!

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Flooded wash closes Catalina State Park, stranding some campers

Catalina Park

ORO VALLEY, ARIZ. - (KVOA) Catalina State Park remains closed to campers Tuesday night.

The rains caused Canyon Del Oro Wash to flood. Campers already inside the park could not get out.

One viewer emailed News 4 Tucson Wednesday night saying she and other campers are stranded and cannot get out to go home. Other campers waited in the RVs to enter the campgrounds.

Canadian Angele Drouin lives in Quebec. She and her husband are on a road trip. They parked their RV on the side of the road to wait for the water from the wash to recede.

"I don't know," Drouin said. "We just arrived and they tell us we cannot camp. It's closed. It's nature. It's okay. We have, we'll see tomorrow. It's not a big deal. We have a place to sleep. It's okay."

Arizona State Parks officials say the Bighorn Fire took out a lot of vegetation, making runoff from rainwater more extreme.

Officials hope to re-open Catalina State Park Wednesday afternoon.

