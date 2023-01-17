Flooded wash closes Catalina State Park, stranding some campers

ORO VALLEY, ARIZ. - (KVOA) Catalina State Park remains closed to campers Tuesday night.
The rains caused Canyon Del Oro Wash to flood. Campers already inside the park could not get out.
One viewer emailed News 4 Tucson Wednesday night saying she and other campers are stranded and cannot get out to go home. Other campers waited in the RVs to enter the campgrounds.
Canadian Angele Drouin lives in Quebec. She and her husband are on a road trip. They parked their RV on the side of the road to wait for the water from the wash to recede.
"I don't know," Drouin said. "We just arrived and they tell us we cannot camp. It's closed. It's nature. It's okay. We have, we'll see tomorrow. It's not a big deal. We have a place to sleep. It's okay."
Arizona State Parks officials say the Bighorn Fire took out a lot of vegetation, making runoff from rainwater more extreme.
Officials hope to re-open Catalina State Park Wednesday afternoon.