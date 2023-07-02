 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Father dies after falling over 100 feet from an Oregon trail’s cliff while hiking with family, authorities say

Corbett Fire responded after the hiker fell at Multnomah Falls, the most-visited natural recreation site in the Pacific Northwest, according to the US Forest Service.

 Corbett Fire District #14

(CNN) — An Oregon man died on a hike with this family after falling from a cliff at a popular natural recreation site, according to law enforcement.

The 40-year-old man, his wife and five children were hiking at Multnomah Falls, located about 30 miles east of downtown Portland, when he either slipped or stumbled, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson John Plock told CNN.

The fall happened Saturday around a half mile up the trail, according to Plock.

“He slid down a steep hill and then fell off a cliff,” Plock said. “We estimate it was a 100 to 150-foot fall.”

After the father fell, his family and others were unable to see where he landed, Plock told CNN affiliate KATU.

The sheriff’s department and Corbett Fire District responded and searched for the man, finding his body about 45 minutes after the incident occurred, according to tweets from the agencies.

The family is from the Portland metro area, according to authorities.

Multnomah Falls has more than 2 million visitors annually and is the most-visited natural recreation site in the Pacific Northwest, according to the US Forest Service website.

In August 2022, a woman hiking with friends along the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail died after a head injury from an approximately 100-foot fall, CNN previously reported.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN’s Rebekah Riess and Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.